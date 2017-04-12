Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Facing rubber Wednesday
Lundqvist will square off against the Canadiens on Wednesday, Sean Farrell of NHL.com reports.
Lundqvist will be looking for revenge after going 0-2-1 versus Montreal during the regular season. In those contests, King Henrik did not reign supreme, as he posted an abysmal .871 save percentage and 4.04 GAA. In addition to his struggles with the Habs, the 35-year-old ended the year by dropping five of his last six outings and could be on a short leash with Antti Raanta waiting in the wings.
