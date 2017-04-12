Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Facing rubber Wednesday

Lundqvist will square off against the Canadiens on Wednesday, Sean Farrell of NHL.com reports.

Lundqvist will be looking for revenge after going 0-2-1 versus Montreal during the regular season. In those contests, King Henrik did not reign supreme, as he posted an abysmal .871 save percentage and 4.04 GAA. In addition to his struggles with the Habs, the 35-year-old ended the year by dropping five of his last six outings and could be on a short leash with Antti Raanta waiting in the wings.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...