Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Gearing up for Game 6

Lundqvist is on track to assume the home net Saturday night against the Canadiens based on Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post's report that there doesn't appear to be any lineup changes based on morning skate,

One of the best facets of fantasy playoff hockey is that the starting goalie confirmations are pretty cut and dry. Simply put, Lundqvist is the No. 1 goalie for New York, so he'll naturally be the starter with a chance to help his team advance to the conference semifinals in this next one. The King is operating with career-best postseason peripherals, including a .944 save percentage and 1.83 GAA.

