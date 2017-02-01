Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Gets hook in second frame

Lundqvist was pulled early in the second period after giving up three goals on 16 shots in Tuesday's loss to Columbus.

Things were going well for Lundqvist heading into the All-Star break, so this has to rate as a major disappointment and momentum buster. That said, Antti Raanta was even worse in relief (three goals on 10 shots), so the net effect on Lundqvist's job security is quite low. Still, Lundqvist owners who value consistency in goal have to be pulling their hair out, as the normally ultra-reliable veteran has given them quite the roller-coaster ride.