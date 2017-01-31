Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Gets starting nod for Tuesday's contest

Lundqvist will guard the cage in Tuesday's home game against the Blue Jackets, Jeff Rimer of FOX Sports Ohio reports.

Lundqvist has been sharp lately, compiling a 3-1-0 record with an impressive 1.50 GAA and .945 save percentage over his last four appearances. The Swedish netminder will look to pick up his 22nd win of the campaign in a tough divisional matchup with a Blue Jackets team that's averaging 3.29 goals per game this season, third in the NHL.