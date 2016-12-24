Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Gives up four before coach pulls plug

Lundqvist gave up four goals on 13 shots before getting yanked in the second period of Friday's 7-4 loss to Minnesota.

Lundqvist's recent hot streak came to a screeching halt. In his past three games, the netminder had allowed only three goals (one shutout), picking up wins in each contest. The 34-year-old has been excellent this year, but coach Alain Vigneault has shown he won't shy away from pulling the Swede if he's struggling. The last time Lundqvist left early, he gave up four goals to the Penguins on Nov. 23.