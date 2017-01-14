Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Gives up four goals for fourth time in six starts

Lundqvist made 23 saves in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Hank was beaten twice on the power play and one of the goals came off Ryan McDonagh's stick. Man, did that produce a patented Hank death stare. Sometimes we wonder how his teammates put up with that behavior. Lundqvist has allowed four goals in four of his last six starts. He's certainly not the Hank of old -- is this the slowdown of age? He turns 35 in March.