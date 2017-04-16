Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Guarding goal in Game 3

Lundqvist will start between the pipes in Sunday's Game 3 matchup against the Canadiens, Steve Zipay of Newsday reports.

Lundqvist has displayed a familiar dominant form in two postseason starts thus far, stopping 54 of 58 shots in an overtime loss last time out. The Rangers return home having stolen one of two tilts away from the Canadiens in Montreal, allowing them to win their three home games the rest of the series to advance.

