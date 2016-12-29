Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Healthy enough for backup role

Lundqvist (illness) will back up Antti Raanta against Arizona on Thursday, Steve Zipay of Newsday reports.

Lundqvist will have to wait a little longer to redeem himself from his disastrous last start, in which he gave up four goals on just 13 shots before getting the hook. It's a step in the right direction that the 34-year-old is at least healthy enough to serve as the backup. Lundqvist's next chance to resume the No. 1 job will be Saturday against Colorado.