Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Healthy enough for backup role
Lundqvist (illness) will back up Antti Raanta against Arizona on Thursday, Steve Zipay of Newsday reports.
Lundqvist will have to wait a little longer to redeem himself from his disastrous last start, in which he gave up four goals on just 13 shots before getting the hook. It's a step in the right direction that the 34-year-old is at least healthy enough to serve as the backup. Lundqvist's next chance to resume the No. 1 job will be Saturday against Colorado.
