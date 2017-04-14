Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Looks to extend starting streak
Lundqvist is projected to start Friday's road playoff game against the Canadiens, Sean Farrell of NHL.com reports.
In Game 1 of the Rangers' first-round series, Lundqvist turned away all 31 Montreal shots in Wednesday's 2-0 triumph. The 35-year-old, who remains entrenched as the franchise's top goalie, has, per the team's official site, started an eye-popping 116 consecutive playoff games, going all the way back to Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals against New Jersey in 2006. Antti Raanta is on hand to serve in a backup capacity, but it seems unlikely that the Rangers will change course with their reliance on Lundqvist, so long as he remains healthy.
