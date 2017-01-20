Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Looks to snap cold streak Thursday

Lundqvist will guard the posts in Thursday's matchup with the Maple Leafs, Justin Tasch of the New York Daily News reports.

Lundqvist is in the midst of a cold spell as not only is he coming off a seven-goal loss to the Stars on Tuesday, he's gone 2-4-0 with a 4.91 GAA and .841 save percentage over his last six starts. The Swedish netminder brings a career 13-9-5 record against the Leafs with a 2.82 GAA and .900 save percentage. He'll look to turn a corner on the road against Toronto and their fifth ranked offense (3.12 goals per game).