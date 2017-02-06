Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Makes 29 saves to cool off Flames

Lundqvist stopped 29 of 32 shots in Sunday's win over the Flames.

While he was burned for three goals, Lundqvist played well and help the Rangers pick up another crucial two points. The veteran netminder has picked up his play of late, allowing just 11 goals in his last six appearances. The 34-year-old has bounced back after a rough stretch in mid-January in which he was torched for 20 goals in four games. Lundqvist's .907 save percentage leaves more to be desired, but it's hard to argue against his 23 wins. He appears to be trending in the right direction, so use him well as the Rangers contend for a playoff spot.