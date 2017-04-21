Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Makes 34 stops for 3-2 series lead

Lundqvist stopped 34 of 36 shots in Thursday's Game 5 overtime win at Montreal.

It took more than 74 minutes of grueling hockey, but Lundqvist and the Rangers gutted this one out. The 35-year-old Swede has put up a .944 save percentage in this series, making 168 saves on 178 shots. King Henrik knows he isn't getting any younger, so expect him to leave it all out on the ice in these playoffs as he tries to win his first Stanley Cup. The next step in that endeavor will be a chance to close things out in Game 6 on Saturday.