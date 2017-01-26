Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Offense disappears in loss to Flyers

Lundqvist saved 24 of 26 shots during Wednesday's loss to Philadelphia.

While the Rangers were held off the scoresheet to snap Lundqvist's three-game winning streak, he has still allowed two goals or fewer in each outing with a solid .945 save percentage. New York deploys questionable team defense in front of Lundqvist, but the 34-year-old veteran remains an elite talent, so he's still capable of providing low-end No. 1 numbers in the virtual game. Unfortunately, you'll likely have to live with some statistical peaks and valleys.