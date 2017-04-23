Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Outstanding in series-clinching victory
Lundqvist stopped 27 of 28 shots in Saturday's series-clinching win over the Canadiens.
Lundvist made several remarkable stops on the night, including a great late toe save on Tomas Plekanec in the third period. The King outdueled Vezina Trophy nominee Carey Price in the series, posting a .947 save percentage and allowing two or fewer goals in three straight victories. The veteran is now moving onto the second round where the Rangers will face the winners of the Bruins-Senators series. Time is ticking down for Lundqvist, but with the way he's playing, the 35-year-old has a great chance at finally capturing that Stanley Cup.
