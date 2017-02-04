Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Penciled in against Calgary on Sunday

Lundqvist will work between the pipes Sunday as the home starter against the Flames.

Lundqvist reigned supreme Thursday, downing a Sabres team on the road with a 36-save performance. Still, the King's save percentage stands at a paltry .907 rate for the season, and now he'll need to figure out the best way to contain the white-hot Flames, who have rattled off three consecutive wins.

