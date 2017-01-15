Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Porous in relief

Lundqvist was pressed into service Saturday after starter Antti Raanta was forced to leave with a lower-body injury. He surrendered five goals on 22 shots and took a 5-4 loss to the Canadiens.

He was supposed to have the night off, but Raanta's injury changed that fast. Lundqvist was particularly porous mid-way through the third when he allowed three goals in just 1:02. King Henrik just hasn't been the goalie he was in the past, although it may be too soon to say this is age-related decline. At least, we hope that's the case. Lundqvist has allowed 13 goals in his last three starts and four or more in five of his last seven games. Gulp.