Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Porous in relief
Lundqvist was pressed into service Saturday after starter Antti Raanta was forced to leave with a lower-body injury. He surrendered five goals on 22 shots and took a 5-4 loss to the Canadiens.
He was supposed to have the night off, but Raanta's injury changed that fast. Lundqvist was particularly porous mid-way through the third when he allowed three goals in just 1:02. King Henrik just hasn't been the goalie he was in the past, although it may be too soon to say this is age-related decline. At least, we hope that's the case. Lundqvist has allowed 13 goals in his last three starts and four or more in five of his last seven games. Gulp.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Gives up four goals for fourth time in six starts•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Will start between pipes Friday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Yields four goals in victory•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Defending cage against Blue Jackets•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Bounces back to top Flyers•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Draws start in net Wednesday•