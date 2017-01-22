Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Posts shutout over Red Wings

Lundqvist stopped all 21 shots he faced in a 1-0 overtime victory over the Red Wings on Sunday.

New York scored on the first shot of overtime, so Lundqvist made all his saves in regulation. Lundqvist owners really needed this one. This was just the third time in eight starts this month where Lundqvist allowed under three goals. This was also his first shutout since Nov. 1. Lundqvist has been rather disappointing this season. After posting a 2.48 GAA and .920 save percentage in 2015-16, he is 20-12-1 with a 2.77 GAA and .904 save percentage this season.