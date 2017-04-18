Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Ready to go in Game 4
Lundqvist will defend the net for Tuesday night's playoff showdown with the Canadiens, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Lundqvist has been the victim of leaky defense over his past two starts, as the Rangers allowed an astounding 87 shots en route to a pair of losses. The 29 shots he faced in Game 3 were actually the fewest allowed by the team in any game of the series, which speaks volumes about the work King Henrik has done between the pipes. If the Blueshirts can figure it out defensively or at least give their goalie some more offensive support, Lundqvist could come away with his second playoff victory.
