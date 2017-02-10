Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Saves 34, defeats Predators

Lundqvist stopped 34 of 37 shots in Thursday's 4-3 victory over Nashville.

He gave up a goal in each period, but two of them came on the power play, including Roman Josi's late-third-period goal that took much of the luster off Lundqvist's stat line. Even so, King Henrik has now won four consecutive games, and he's posted save marks north of .900 in eight of his last nine starts. Lundqvist's officially out of the fantasy doghouse for now, but after a friendly matchup versus Colorado on Saturday, the Rangers' schedule is going to take a difficult turn for a while.