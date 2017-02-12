Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Secures 400th career victory

Lundqvist stopped 32 of the 34 shots he faced in Saturday's game against the Avalanche for career win No. 400.

Lundqvist is the 12th goaltender in league history to record at least 400 victories and the first European-born player to reach the milestone. He is also the third player to record his first 400 wins with one franchise. After a rough start by his standards Lundqvist is rounding into form. He has won eight of his past nine appearances, re-emerging as a must-start No. 1 option in most fantasy pools.