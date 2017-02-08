Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Stands tall in win over Ducks
Lundqvist turned away a season-high 43 of 44 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Anaheim.
The Rangers took only 19 shots of their own, but Lundqvist was arguably the best player on the ice. This marks the third straight win for the Swedish netminder and his sixth in seven decisions, a span in which he's put a stop to 225 of 239 shots -- a .941 save percentage. Considering how brutally inconsistent he's been, it's hard to say for sure that the veteran has turned the corner, but Lundqvist's history and this run combine to offer some cause for optimism.
