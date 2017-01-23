Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting on Monday

Lundqvist led the team onto the ice for pregame warmups and thus will be in goal Monday against the Kings, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Lundqvist has allowed just two total goals in his last two starts, stopping 44 of the 46 combined shots. The King will continue to start between the pipes while Raanta (lower body) is sidelined, but there will likely be more of a split when he returns to full health. Lundqvist squares off Monday against a Kings club that ranked 19th in the league in scoring during January, averaging 2.56 goals per contest.