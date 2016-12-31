Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting Saturday in Colorado

Lundqvist will start between the pipes in Saturday's road game against the Avalanche.

Lunqvist was terrible in his last start, surrendering four goals on 13 shots before getting yanked in the second period of the Rangers' 7-4 loss to Minnesota on Dec. 23. However, the veteran netminder had strung together three impressive starts before that disastrous outing, posting a 3-0-0 record with a superb 0.98 GAA and .967 save percentage over that span. King Henrik will look to pick up his 16th win of the campaign in a highly favorable road matchup with an Avalanche team that's averaging a mere 2.00 goals per game at home this season, 29th in the NHL.