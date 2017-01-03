Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting Tuesday against Buffalo

Lundqvist will guard the cage in Tuesday's home game against the Sabres.

Lundqvist has played well of late, posting a 4-0-0 record with an impressive 2.01 GAA and .931 save percentage over his last five appearances. The Swedish backstop will look to pick up his 17th win of the season in a favorable matchup with a struggling Sabres team that has lost six of its last seven games.