Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting Tuesday against Buffalo
Lundqvist will guard the cage in Tuesday's home game against the Sabres.
Lundqvist has played well of late, posting a 4-0-0 record with an impressive 2.01 GAA and .931 save percentage over his last five appearances. The Swedish backstop will look to pick up his 17th win of the season in a favorable matchup with a struggling Sabres team that has lost six of its last seven games.
