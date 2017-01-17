Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting Tuesday against Dallas

Lundqvist will start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game against the Stars, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Lundqvist has struggled in the month of January, compiling a 2-3-0 record while registering an ugly 4.10 GAA and .861 save percentage over five appearances. The Swedish backstop will look to get back on track in a favorable home matchup with a struggling Stars club that is 6-12-4 on the road this season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola