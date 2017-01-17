Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting Tuesday against Dallas
Lundqvist will start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game against the Stars, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Lundqvist has struggled in the month of January, compiling a 2-3-0 record while registering an ugly 4.10 GAA and .861 save percentage over five appearances. The Swedish backstop will look to get back on track in a favorable home matchup with a struggling Stars club that is 6-12-4 on the road this season.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Porous in relief•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Gives up four goals for fourth time in six starts•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Will start between pipes Friday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Yields four goals in victory•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Defending cage against Blue Jackets•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Bounces back to top Flyers•