Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Suffers another battering in loss to Stars

Lundqvist was beaten for seven goals on 27 shots before being pulled at the second intermission of Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Stars -- his third consecutive defeat.

This is starting to get ugly. Lundqvist has now given up 20 goals over his last four starts, and his save percentage over his last eight outings is a brutal .843. Worse yet, the Rangers can't turn to Antti Raanta (lower body) right now, as he's out another week or so, with unheralded AHL minder Magnus Hellberg (who made four saves in relief) serving in the backup role for the time being. Lundqvist has had one of the most illustrious careers of any goalie in NHL history, but that doesn't change the fact that he's now staring a 2.89 GAA and .902 save percentage in the face; both numbers are career worsts by big margins. Some of Tuesday's goals can be chalked up to bad defense, but Lundqvist has to shoulder a hefty share of the blame too. The Rangers play again Thursday in Toronto, and we'll have to wait and see what coach Alain Vigneault decides to do in net.