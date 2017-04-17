Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Surrenders three goals in Game 3 loss

Lundqvist gave up three goals on 29 shots in Sunday's Game 3 loss to Montreal.

Lundqvist was the busier goaltender on the night, but the Rangers could only get one goal past Carey Price, leading to a second consecutive loss for the King. The Rangers now trail the series 2-1, but it hasn't been due to the play of Lundqvist. The veteran goaltender is playing well enough that the Rangers could still win the series if they tighten up defensively and get better efforts from their top players. Look for Lundqvist to bounce back in Game 4 and continue to be a rock moving forward.

