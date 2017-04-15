Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Turns away 54 shots in Game 2 loss

Lundqvist saved 54 of 58 shots during Friday's Game 2 loss to Montreal.

After stopping all 31 shots he faced in Game 1, Lundqvist made save after save in Game 2. The Rangers never regained any momentum after Montreal tied the contest late in regulation, and Lundqvist held his club in the game with a number of timely saves in overtime before the Habs finally scored. The veteran netminder is off to a tremendous start to the postseason, and he's worth a long look in daily contests with the Blueshirts headed back home to Madison Square Garden for Game 3.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...