Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Turns away 54 shots in Game 2 loss

Lundqvist saved 54 of 58 shots during Friday's Game 2 loss to Montreal.

After stopping all 31 shots he faced in Game 1, Lundqvist made save after save in Game 2. The Rangers never regained any momentum after Montreal tied the contest late in regulation, and Lundqvist held his club in the game with a number of timely saves in overtime before the Habs finally scored. The veteran netminder is off to a tremendous start to the postseason, and he's worth a long look in daily contests with the Blueshirts headed back home to Madison Square Garden for Game 3.