Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Unavailable due to illness
Lundqvist will be unavailable Tuesday night, as he has come down with the flu, Larry Brooks of The New York Post reports.
This means that Antti Raanta will draw the start versus the visiting Senators in the evening's contest. Hopefully the illness doesn't burn fantasy owners of the King too badly in weekly formats with lineups that have already locked, as the Blueshirts only have two games remaining in 2016 after this next one.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Gives up four before coach pulls plug•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Will start against Minnesota•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Shuts down Devils for third straight win•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting in goal again Sunday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Stands tall in shootout win•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Draws start against Predators•