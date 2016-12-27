Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Unavailable due to illness

Lundqvist will be unavailable Tuesday night, as he has come down with the flu, Larry Brooks of The New York Post reports.

This means that Antti Raanta will draw the start versus the visiting Senators in the evening's contest. Hopefully the illness doesn't burn fantasy owners of the King too badly in weekly formats with lineups that have already locked, as the Blueshirts only have two games remaining in 2016 after this next one.