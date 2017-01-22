Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Will man crease Sunday vs. Detroit

Lundqvist is expected to start Sunday's game against the Red Wings.

King Henrik snapped a three-game losing skid last time out, allowing just two goals in a win over Toronto. Perhaps it is the start of a good stretch, as he has been brutal in the month of January. Facing a hot Red Wings team might not help, though, as Detroit is 4-0-1 in their past five games. Lundqvist lost his only appearance against the Red Wings back on Oct. 19 in a 2-1 decision. He remains a fantasy starter, but more of a No. 2 option until he irons out his issues.