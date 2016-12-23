Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Will start against Minnesota

Lundqvist will tend the twine against the Wild on Friday, Denis Gorman of the Associated Press reports.

King Henrik has been on a roll with a .967 save percentage and 0.98 GAA in his last three games. The Wild are tied for fifth in the league in scoring with 2.94 goals per game, but when one of the game's best goalies is hot, it's very difficult not to start him no matter the league type.