Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Will start as expected
Lundqvist will tend the twine against the Flyers on Wednesday, Matt Calamia of NHL.com reports.
Lundqvist will make his 11th straight start between the pipes, having gone 6-4-0 in his previous outings. To date, the netminder has registered the worst save percentage (.906) and GAA of his career (2.75). Despite a slightly diminished performance, King Henrik has still garnered 21 victories, due in part to backstopping the NHL's second best offense that is scoring at a 3.44 goals per game clip.
