Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Will start between pipes Friday

Lundqvist will be tasked with plugging pucks as Friday's home starter against the Maple Leafs, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Hank manufactured back-to-back wins against divisional foes Philadelphia and Columbus, respectively, in his last pair of starts -- both on the road. While the King's court has been penetrated at a career-worst rate -- he owns a subpar 2.55 GAA through 29 games -- the win total is healthy. Lundqvist has skated off with 18 victories this season, putting him on pace to match the 35 spot that he recorded with the Blueshirts last year. While he's been shaky at times, you didn't draft him to warm the proverbial bench, so ride the tide and hope that New York's high-octane offense can continue to support him well.