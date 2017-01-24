Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Wins third straight outing

Lundqvist saved 36 of 38 shots during Monday's win over Los Angeles.

After allowing 20 goals through a four-game stretch, Lundqvist has now won three consecutive starts and posted a .953 save percentage with just four goals allowed during the winning streak. The Rangers have struggled defensively for a sustained period of time and entered Monday's game allowing the third-most high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes (12.18) over their previous 25 outings. Additionally, New York was outshot 38-17 Monday, so Lundqvist can only do so much. It isn't out of the question to expect statistical highs and lows through the end of the year.

