Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Yields four goals in victory

Lundqvist made 33 saves on 37 attempts in a 5-4 victory over the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

The Swedish netminder was able to put Columbus on its first losing streak since before Thanksgiving, but it wasn't really due to his doing. The Rangers rallied with three goals in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit. Lundqvist allowed a power-play marker but still only stopped 30 of 33 (.909 save percentage) attempts at even strength. Despite the 18-9-1 record, it's been a subpar season for King Henrik, who owns a 2.55 GAA and .912 save percentage.