Fast is projected to work on the Rangers' fourth line in Wednesday's playoff opener against Montreal, Matt Calamia of NYRangers.com reports.

While Fast, who last suited up on April 2, is on track to be back in action to start the playoffs, his total of just 21 points over 68 regular-season contests illustrates that his fantasy utility is limited to deeper formats.

