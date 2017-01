Fast (upper body) is expected to rejoin the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jackets, Steve Zipay of Newsday reports.

Fast owns a solid plus-9 rating on the season, but just 15 points over 45 contests for a winger doesn't exactly label him an appealing fantasy winger. He has provided 64 hits over that span this season, but his absence from the man advantage and lack of scoring keep him from being valuable in most leagues.