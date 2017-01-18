Fast will miss 7-to-10 days with an upper-body injury.

We hadn't been aware of an injury to Fast, only for the Rangers to abruptly announce that he'll miss at least a week of action. Unfortunately, this puts him on track to be placed on IR. The bottom-six winger has been an asset in limited action this season, adding 12 assists with a plus-9 rating through 45 contests. With Fast not expected back until after the All-Star break, Oscar Lindberg should return to the lineup after riding the pine in the last game.