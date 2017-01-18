Fast will miss 7-to-10 days with an upper-body injury.

We hadn't been aware of an injury to Fast, only for the Rangers to abruptly announce that he'll miss at least a week of action. Unfortunately, this puts him on track to be placed on IR. The bottom-six winger has been an asset in limited action this season, adding 12 assists with a plus-9 rating through 45 contests. With Fast not expected back until after the All-Star break, Oscar Lindberg should return to the lineup after riding the pine in the last game.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola