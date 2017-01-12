Fast did not participate in Thursday's practice after coming down with the flu.

As any person, hockey expert or not, will be able to tell you, recovery from the flu can take anywhere from a day or two to a week or two, so it's unknown at this point if Fast will be good to go for Friday's home matchup with Toronto. The 25-year-old hasn't scored a goal since Dec. 13, but he does own two assists and a plus-6 rating in his last five games.