Fast (hip) agreed to terms on a three-year contract with the Rangers on Wednesday worth an average annual value of $1.85 million.

Fast was eligible for arbitration heading into Wednesday's 5pm ET deadline, but instead was locked down for another three years. The winger experienced a bit of a sophomore slump -- just 21 points in 2016-17 versus 30 the year prior -- but the decrease in productivity could be attributed to a variety of ailments that cost him time during the season. If the 25-year-old can get back to 100 percent following offseason hip surgery that is expected to keep him out for the first month of the 2017-18 campaign, there should be little doubt he can once again be a 30-plus point player.