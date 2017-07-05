Rangers' Jesper Fast: Pens three-year deal
Fast (hip) agreed to terms on a three-year contract with the Rangers on Wednesday worth an average annual value of $1.85 million.
Fast was eligible for arbitration heading into Wednesday's 5pm ET deadline, but instead was locked down for another three years. The winger experienced a bit of a sophomore slump -- just 21 points in 2016-17 versus 30 the year prior -- but the decrease in productivity could be attributed to a variety of ailments that cost him time during the season. If the 25-year-old can get back to 100 percent following offseason hip surgery that is expected to keep him out for the first month of the 2017-18 campaign, there should be little doubt he can once again be a 30-plus point player.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...