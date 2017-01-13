Fast (illness) participated in line rushes during pregame warmups, indicating he'll be in the lineup for Friday's game against Toronto, Steve Zipay of Newsday reports.

Fast was questionable for Friday evening's tilt due to an illness, but evidently is feeling well enough to give it a go against the Maple Leafs. The 25-year-old winger is expected to slot into a bottom-six role against Toronto, skating with Pavel Buchnevich and Brandon Pirri on New York's fourth line.