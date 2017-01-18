Vesey skated only 6:18 in Tuesday's loss to Dallas, marking a new season low. He didn't take a shot on goal for the third consecutive game and finished minus-2.

The rookie winger's only been under 10 minutes three times this year, and two of those have been in the last two games. Someone's usage had to take a hit with the Rangers getting Rick Nash, Pavel Buchnevich and Mika Zibanejad back from injury, and Vesey's apparently the guy. Following a strong start to his career in October and early November, he now has just nine points and a minus-12 rating over his last 32 games. He's still got about as much upside as any young player around, but fantasy owners shouldn't count on getting too much out of Vesey down the stretch this season. The 23-year-old's two-way contract may even result in him getting sent down to AHL Hartford so he has the opportunity to play bigger minutes.