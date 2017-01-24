Rangers' J.T. Miller: Collects assist during win over Kings
Miller assisted on the game-winning goal against Los Angeles on Monday.
The 23-year-old forward is building on last season's breakout with another solid fantasy campaign. He's also riding a nice 11-game run with seven goals, 13 points and only one outing without a scoresheet appearance. With 16 goals and 35 points for the campaign, Miller is a solid secondary asset in most fantasy settings, and it helps that the Rangers continue to be one of the highest-scoring teams in the league (3.44 goals per game).
