Miller assisted on the game-winning goal against Los Angeles on Monday.

The 23-year-old forward is building on last season's breakout with another solid fantasy campaign. He's also riding a nice 11-game run with seven goals, 13 points and only one outing without a scoresheet appearance. With 16 goals and 35 points for the campaign, Miller is a solid secondary asset in most fantasy settings, and it helps that the Rangers continue to be one of the highest-scoring teams in the league (3.44 goals per game).