Miller picked up two assists during Wednesday's win over Philadelphia.

Miller has been notoriously streaky this season. He's posted a multi-point showing in three of his past four games and registered three goals and four assists during the stretch, but went pointless in each of his previous seven outings. His inconsistency is maddening in weekly formats, but with 12 goals and 29 points for the year, the 23-year-old winger is well on his way to a career-best season. Considering he's attached to a high-octane offense, there aren't many fantasy formats where it isn't worth living with his offensive peaks and valleys.