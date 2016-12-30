Miller picked up a power-play assist and an empty-net goal in Thursday's 6-3 win over Arizona.

He'd missed the scoresheet in seven consecutive games, going minus-7 with only nine shots in that span, so it's huge to see Miller deliver a two-point night even if his goal came into an empty net. The 23-year-old should see his production pick up again soon, so now might be a good time to buy him at a reasonable price in fantasy.