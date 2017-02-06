Miller posted another two assists in Sunday's win over the Flames.

Miller is the definition of consistent right now. The third-line center has put up back-to-back multi-point games and now has 18 points in his last 14 outings. The 23-year-old has become a fantasy asset this season and has turned in a second-consecutive 40-point campaign. While he doesn't log heavy minutes, Miller has become everything the Rangers have hoped for and more. Given his elite vision and filthy hands, the 6'1" winger should be in your lineup every game.