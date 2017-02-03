Miller assisted on both Ranger goals -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win against the Sabres.

He's in the midst of a terrific run of consistency, as Miller's only missed the scoresheet twice in the last 14 games; he has 16 points and a plus-8 rating to show for that stretch. The 23-year-old's second full-length NHL season is going even better than the first, as he's just five points short of last year's career-best 43, though he may be due for some regression in his 17.6 shooting percentage.