Miller buried a pair of goals and went plus-3 in Thursday's 4-3 victory over Nashville.

That's four straight two-point outings and a five-game point streak in all for Miller. Thursday's effort gave Miller 18 goals and 26 helpers on the year -- a new career high in points (44). Health permitting, he's got a great chance to surpass 60; just imagine the potential if he ever gets first-unit power-play time.