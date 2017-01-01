Rangers' J.T. Miller: Strikes twice in blowout victory
Miller scored a pair of goals in Saturday's lopsided win over the Avalanche.
Miller has now scored in back-to-back games and is up to 12 goals and 26 points on the season. While he's skating on the second line, Miller had recently gone through a seven-game scoreless drought, so consistency is an issue. The 23-year-old is out of his recent slump however, so given his solid point total and top-six role, Miller is worth owning in most leagues.
More News
-
Rangers' J.T. Miller: Ends slump with two-point night•
-
Rangers' J.T. Miller: Will play Saturday•
-
Rangers' J.T. Miller: Still bothered by knee injury•
-
Rangers' J.T. Miller: Will suit up Tuesday•
-
Rangers' J.T. Miller: Coach expresses optimism on Tuesday status•
-
Rangers' J.T. Miller: Game-time decision for Tuesday's game•