Miller scored a pair of goals in Saturday's lopsided win over the Avalanche.

Miller has now scored in back-to-back games and is up to 12 goals and 26 points on the season. While he's skating on the second line, Miller had recently gone through a seven-game scoreless drought, so consistency is an issue. The 23-year-old is out of his recent slump however, so given his solid point total and top-six role, Miller is worth owning in most leagues.