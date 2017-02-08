Miller rattled off two third-period assists Tuesday against the Ducks, extending his point streak to four games.

He's picked up two assists in three consecutive contests now, and over his last 16 contests, Miller has a spectacular 20 points along with a plus-11 rating. The 23-year-old is now just one point shy of last year's career-high 43, and he's done it in 29 fewer games. That'll play in nearly any fantasy format.